Lifelong educator Dr. Frances Reynolds, Ed.D. passed away after a short hospital stay on February 23, 2023 in Columbia, Missouri, at the age of 89.

Fran taught multiple classes at Rock Bridge High School from 1977-2003. After retirement, she taught intensive English classes at the MU’s Asian Affairs Center from 2004-2023.

