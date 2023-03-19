Lifelong educator Dr. Frances Reynolds, Ed.D. passed away after a short hospital stay on February 23, 2023 in Columbia, Missouri, at the age of 89.
Fran taught multiple classes at Rock Bridge High School from 1977-2003. After retirement, she taught intensive English classes at the MU’s Asian Affairs Center from 2004-2023.
Fran was devoted to her family and cherished her friends. She is survived by her three children: Jonathan, Edward and Anne, their spouses, nine grandchildren, her sister Cheryl, nieces, nephews, students, and friends with whom she shared a love of writing, swimming, dogs, books, walking and life in general.
A memorial service to celebrate Dr. Reynolds’ life will be held on June 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Columbia, MO.