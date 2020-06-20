Frances Ruth Prosser, 87, of Columbia passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at University of Missouri Hospital.
She was born in Harvest, Alabama, on September 30, 1932, to the late Robert and Mildred (Brakefield) Richardson.
Frances attended Huntsville High School. She married Austin Prosser on January 5, 1951, in Luka, Mississippi. During their 52 years of marriage, they lived first in Dallas, Texas, where their 4 children were born, and then moved to a farm in Missouri, where they raised their family. She moved to Columbia after the passing of her husband in 2003, and cherished the friends and fellowship she found at Alive in Christ Church. Beloved by her family and friends, Frances was an avid gardener, seamstress, reader, cook and a devoted wife and mother. Her long and rich life is remembered by those she touched for her love, good humor, devotion and sacrifices for others, and generosity of spirit.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Prosser (Nicolette); daughters, Rose Prosser (Gary Martin), Linda Prosser (Rob Fladeboe) and Gale Douglas; sister, Peggy Rist (John); grandchildren, Zachary, Christian, Randee, Katy, Emma, Kyle and Gwen. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Austin Prosser, parents and brother, Robert Richardson, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Alive in Christ Church, 201 Southampton Drive, Columbia, Missouri 65203.
Memorial donations in her honor may be made to Alive in Christ Lutheran Church, 201 Southampton Drive, Columbia, Missouri 65203.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash St., Columbia, Missouri 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com