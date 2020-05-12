Frances Mardella Welsh, 91, of Columbia passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Parkside Manor in Columbia.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. May 14 in Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Butrum officiating.
Frances was born Aug. 2, 1928, in Sturgeon, the daughter of Ernest Buford Wheeler and Grace (Brincefield) Wheeler, who preceded her in death. She was married Jan. 26, 1966, in Columbia to Jack Welsh, who preceded her in death in 1992.
Frances retired from University Hospital as an instrument technician in the operating room. She loved watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and enjoyed hosting family gatherings at her house on a regular basis and coordinating family reunions that filled up the park every year. She also enjoyed knitting and playing solitaire while watching Cardinals baseball. Frances was the matriarch of the family and a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by everyone.
Survivors include two grandsons, Brian Overton (Tina) of Hallsville and Earl Hendrickson (Danielle) of Columbia; two brothers, Charles Wheeler (Marilyn) of Columbia and Delbert Wheeler of St. Charles; one son-in-law, Philip Craig of Columbia; one great-granddaughter, Payton Hendrickson of Columbia; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Harlene Craig and Jackie Hendrickson; one great-granddaughter, Kendall Overton; 10 sisters, Estill Batts, Cleo Mohr, Katherine Wyatt, Joy Cox, Nadine Roberts, Margaret Roberts, Marie Gibson, Barbara Rader, Sally Kaiser and Betty Lou Wheeler; and four brothers, James Wheeler, Woodrow Wheeler, Claude Wheeler and Fred Wheeler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central and Northeast Missouri Food Bank, c/o Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 West, Columbia, MO 65202.
Online condolences may be made to the family at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.