Francine Marie Frey, 46, of Columbia passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 10, 2020. Francine was born October 24, 1973, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Francine married Allen Frey on July 31, 1993, and was in her 27th year of marriage with him and was extremely proud of that.
She is survived by her husband, Allen, and daughters Jessica, Leeann and Valarie. Francine loved her husband and children and took absolute great care of them — the best mommy and wife in the world. Francine was full of life with many interests including working in her yard, raising and loving her bunnies and traveling to her favorite places, including Colorado and her favorite beaches.
She will be missed by all her who knew and loved her. I love you so much, Cherry.
