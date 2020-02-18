Frank Thacher, 74, of Boonville passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, surrounded by family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Boonville with burial following at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday.
Frank Barclay Thacher II was born Feb. 1, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Berry Wyatt and Frances Jorgensen Thacher. He graduated from Boonville High School in 1964 and Texas A&M University in 1968. He fought for his country in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart. Upon discharge from the U.S. Army, he enrolled in the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science and returned to Boonville to work at Thacher-Wood Funeral Home until his retirement. On June 30, 1973, he married Julie Tuttle in Prairie Home.
Throughout his life he served his community, including as president of the Kiwanis Club, the Boonville Chamber of Commerce, the Boonville High School Alumni Association, the Friends of Historic Boonville and Immanuel Lutheran Church. He led numerous community fundraising efforts, including as chairman of the Boonslick Heartland YMCA Founders Campaign to establish a local YMCA, the Veterans Memorial Committee, the Missouri River Festival of the Arts and the Friends of Historic Boonville Endowment Campaign. He cherished the friendships he made early in life and was active in planning reunions of his high school and college classmates.
He is survived by his wife, Julie, of Boonville; his sons, Frank “Trey” B. Thacher III of Memphis, Tennessee, and Kyle Ellis Thacher (Andrea) of Boonville; his grandsons, Samuel Ellis Thacher and William Dale Thacher of Boonville; and his loyal dog, Millie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church or the Friends of Historic Boonville Endowment.
Arrangements are being handled by Thacher Funeral Home.