Frank P. Blakemore, II, age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Frank was born November 25, 1944, to Frank P. and Lillian (Stapel) Blakemore. He graduated from University of Missouri Lab School in 1962 and attended Drury College. Frank served his country in the United States Army from 1964-1976. He was a member of the Lions Club and PGA of America. His career in the family insurance business spanned decades and Frank retired as a respected District Sales Manager for Columbia Insurance Group.

