Frank "Rusty" Foster Sallee passed away peacefully Feb. 17, 2020, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Rusty was born March 15, 1956, in St. Joseph to Nancy Foster Sallee and Frank Sallee. He grew up in the small town of Camdenton in the Lake of the Ozarks. In high school, Rusty played football, basketball and track for the Camdenton Lakers.
He attended Dartmouth College and played football there before returning to his roots to finish his undergraduate studies at MU. He graduated from MU with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in 1978 alongside his mother, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree. After pursuing a brief career in banking, Rusty returned to MU where he earned his Juris Doctorate in 1984.
Rusty practiced law in Missouri for 25 years and, in 2009, he moved to Jamestown, Rhode Island, where he married his wife, Lisa, and immersed himself in the small town that was not unlike the one in which he grew up — where everyone knows everyone and there is a true community. Rusty and Lisa ran the Lionel Champlin Guest House together, and many of their guests became friends over the years. Rusty served on numerous volunteer boards for the town of Jamestown and was a member of the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce and community chorus. In each of these organizations he held the role of president for at least one term.
Rusty was successful in life. He was a genuinely kind and gentle man with an easy spirit. He rarely had a negative or unkind word to say about anyone and was generous with his time and talents. He thought deeply about things and stood by his convictions. Rusty’s favorite toast was "Alla Famiglia!" and his favorite pastime was spending time with his family. He loved his stepdaughters like his own, and his six nieces and six nephews were particularly special. He loved life and frequently stopped to catch a beautiful sunset or vista.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Betsy; his stepdaughters, Hannah, Alyssa, Kendra and Camille Davis; his twin sisters, Debby (Bill) Cook and Linda (Jerald) Robbins; his brother and his brother's wife, David and Lori Sallee; and his sister-in-law, Laura Ray. He is survived by his Aunt Mary Sallee of El Dorado Springs and is predeceased by his parents.
A memorial service will be held March 20 at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence, Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Jamestown Rotary Club, the Jamestown Community Chorus or the HopeHealth Hospice of Rhode Island would be a fitting honor of Rusty’s life. A memorial will also be held March 28 at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton, with donations suggested to the church and the Parkinson’s Foundation.