James Franklin “Frank” Seibert, 80, of Columbia, passed away January 16, 2022 at home, surrounded by his family.
Frank was born in Lansing, Illinois on October 6, 1941 to Roland “Dick” and Hazel (Utley) Seibert. He graduated from Thornton Fractional South in Lansing, Illinois in 1959. He attended Oklahoma University where he graduated in 1965. In November of 1966 he joined the Air Force.
His military career spanned twenty-eight years, including served two tours of duty during the Vietnam war in 1970 and 1972 in the B-52.
He started his civilian job with University of Missouri Extension and found an Air National Guard Unit in Springfield, Illinois with F-4 Phantoms. Frank worked as the Director of the Small Business Development Center for 30 years, and continued to fly the F-4 out of the 110 Tactical Fighter Squadron in St. Louis, Missouri. He stopped actively flying in 1992 a few months shy of turning 51. He continued working in the command post until his retirement from the military in 1994.
Frank was a kind and caring person. He gave far more than he received, and we know that was his preference.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela, and his two daughters: Tara Frearson and Courtney (Chris) Abromovich, one cherished grandson, Charlie, many wonderful nieces and nephews, his brother, Bill, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, and brother Richard (Ann) of Lebanon, Missouri.