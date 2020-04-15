Franklin Booker Thomas "BT" Richmond Jr. died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1943, in Fulton to the late Booker Sr. and Ruth (Webb) Richmond.
BT attended Carver Elementary School and graduated from Fulton High School in 1961. He Married Sandra J. (Payne) on Feb. 7, 1964.
BT worked a 30-yearlong, rewarding career as a laborer at HarbisonWalker Refractories in Fulton. He later relocated to Columbia, where he worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune. In his spare time, BT enjoyed spending time with friends and family, barbecuing on the grill and watching NASCAR racing and many other motor sports.
BT is survived by three sons, Ryon A. Richmond of Columbia, Thomas L. Buckner of Fulton and Franklin "Frank" B. T. Richmond III of Jefferson City; five daughters, Marlecia B. Bagby of Los Angeles, California, Burtina "Tina" K. Griffin of St. Louis, Doris M. Floyd of Kanasa City, Armenta "Mentie" J. Howerton of Triangle, Virginia, and Candace R. Witt of Fulton; seven grandchildren; a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and relatives; and a very close and special friend, Sandra Lawhorn.
