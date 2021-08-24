Fred Alphonse Boeckmann, age 74, died on August 17, 2021, surrounded by family in his St. Louis home. Born in 1947 to Virginia and Alphonse Boeckmann, Fred attended St. Mary of the Barrens Seminary in Perryville, Missouri. After graduating with a degree in philosophy, he realized he was not to become a priest but a lawyer, a rewarding decision, not only for the many jokes it generated, but also because it led him to the love of his life, Kathleen Zak Boeckmann, a graduate student who worked in the St. Louis County Law Library. He graduated from St. Louis University Law School in 1974.
During his esteemed career, Fred worked as city attorney for Cape Girardeau (1982-1986) before ultimately serving a 26-year tenure as city attorney of Columbia (1986-2013). He was widely admired for his encyclopedic brain, principled decision-making, diligent work ethic, and unfailing generosity, as well as for his quiet demeanor and wry sense of humor. In 2004, the Missouri Municipal Attorney Association recognized his leadership by giving him the Lou Czech Award, their highest honor. Following his second retirement (he unretired in 2014 to be Ashland’s city attorney for four years), he unearthed more talents, including cooking, comedy, and memoir writing.
He was a selfless and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Alphonse, his brother Gene Boeckmann, and his dog Maggie. Survivors include his wife Kathy, his brother Henry Boeckmann, his daughters Laura (Mark) Mabry and Jessica (Keith) Klein, his sons Andrew Boeckmann (Todd Zeller) and Christopher Boeckmann, his grandchildren Jack, Stella, Luke, and Ryan Mabry, and Simon, Mae, and Caroline Klein, and his dog Dolly.
A memorial mass will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 11, at St. Raphael the Archangel Parish, 6047 Bishops Pl, St. Louis, Mo.