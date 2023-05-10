Deacon Fred Weisel passed away March 31st, 2023. Fred was born July 28th, 1936.

Fred married Betty Taylor on November 3rd, 1956, and they had seven children. These children include Fred (Ines) Weisel, Tom (Jan) Weisel, Patrick (Amy) Weisel, Andy (Cheri) Weisel, Mary Beth (Paul) Weisel, Christy Weisel, and Julie (Clarence) Janson, and thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.