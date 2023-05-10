Deacon Fred Weisel passed away March 31st, 2023. Fred was born July 28th, 1936.
Fred married Betty Taylor on November 3rd, 1956, and they had seven children. These children include Fred (Ines) Weisel, Tom (Jan) Weisel, Patrick (Amy) Weisel, Andy (Cheri) Weisel, Mary Beth (Paul) Weisel, Christy Weisel, and Julie (Clarence) Janson, and thirteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, May 13th, 2023, at the St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbia, Missouri. Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 am.
Memorial donations can be made to The Food Bank of Central & Northeast Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Dr., Columbia, MO 65202, or St. Thomas More Newman Center Parish, 602 Turner Ave. Columbia, MO 65203.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202 (573) 474-8443.