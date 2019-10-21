Freda Lee Humphreys, 94, of Columbia passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in her home. A celebration of life is planned Dec. 13, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Maplewood Barn 2900 E. Nifong Blvd. in Columbia.
Freda was born July 17, 1925, in Columbia, the daughter of the late Willis Griffin and Fannie Lee Griffin. She graduated from Hickman High School in 1943. On Nov. 26, 1947, she married John Robert (Bob) Humphreys in Columbia; he survives.
Freda lived all but 20 years of her life in Boone County. From 1950 to 1970 she lived with Bob in Oregon. She worked as a bookkeeper for over 40 years for various businesses in Columbia.
She was a fantastic cook, entertainer, dancer and card player. She did not know a stranger and was a familiar face in various bingo halls around town.
For the past 10 years, Freda was the primary caregiver for her husband Bob, cooking and taking care of household duties, which allowed them to live independently in their home until her death.
Freda is survived by her husband Bob, children Kimball Lee Humphreys and Stephen O. Humphreys (Annette) of Columbia; grandchildren Monika Humphreys and her husband Richard of Bethesda, Maryland, Griffin Humphreys and his wife Courtney of Beaverton, Oregon, Brock Humphreys, Benjamin Humphreys and Bailey Humphreys all residing in Columbia, Missouri; and great-grandson Everett of Bethesda, Maryland.