Frederick Andrew Wappel, 91, of Columbia passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at his home in Columbia.
Fred was born November 19, 1929 in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Florian and Anna (Piff) Wappel who preceded him in death.
Fred married Helen Marie Fletcher on August 18, 1951 who also preceded him in death. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a graduate of the University of Illinois. Fred served as head athletic trainer for the University of Missouri – Columbia from 1958 to 1996 and had an impact on the lives of countless student-athletes, coaches, and colleagues. During his role, Fred’s influence went beyond the field serving others — he always made time to smile, laugh, and share his positivity that impacted everyone he encountered. Fred encouraged all to embrace opportunity and persevere. After retiring, Fred enjoyed watching sports and westerns, gardening, attending Mizzou athletic events, and being with friends and family.
Fred received many honors throughout his career, including being inducted into the Missouri Athletic Trainers Sports Medicine Hall of Fame, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the National Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame, and the Mid America Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame.
Survivors include three sons, Mark Wappel (Mary) of Columbia, Andy Wappel (Betty) of Columbia, and Mike Wappel of Nixa; two daughters Martha Morrison (John) of Wentzville and Mary Burr (Mark) of Columbia; eight grandchildren (Stacey, Martha, Mark, Thomas, Addie, Lexie, Marko, and Anthony); and six great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Fred was preceded in death by one son, Louis Wappel.
We will always carry the memories and love in our hearts that Fred so brightened our hearts with.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory, 12 E. Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri. An additional visitation will be held on Friday, August 13th from 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., with a Memorial Mass immediately following at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Drive, Columbia, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the University of Missouri Athletic Training Department in care of Fred Wappel.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.