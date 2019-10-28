Memorial services for Frederick John Groves Jr. will be led by the Rev. John H. Rice. Visiting will be 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at St. Luke's Methodist Church, 204 E. Ash St., with services at 11 a.m., and repast to follow.
Fred passed to the Light with a brother and sister holding his hands Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, where they provided the most persistent and loving care.
He was born June 27, 1945. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie A. Howard Groves McGrath of Columbia, and father, Frederick John (Buddy) Groves Sr. of Fair Play, Missouri.
He is survived by three sisters Mary Ann Groves, E. Jane Rogers with husband, Steve and Carolyn J. (Sparky) Edington; and three brothers Robert D. McGrath, Michael Groves and Rex A. Groves with wife, Kasey.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to celebrate his life can make a donation in his name to St. Luke's Ministries, which serves the hungry and otherwise needy.