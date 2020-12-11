Frederick Lee Palmer, 73, of Columbia passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, from COVID-19 complications.
Fred was born in Fulton on July 13, 1947, to Marvin and Mildred (Jones) Palmer. Initially meeting Cynthia (Cash) Palmer at a dormitory mixer, he wed her Aug. 31, 1968. Fred and Cindy were happily married for 40 years until her death in 2009.
After starting his education in a one-room schoolhouse in Guthrie, Fred graduated valedictorian from New Bloomfield High School in 1965 and earned an accounting degree from the University of Missouri in 1969. While at MU, he played trumpet for Marching Mizzou, traveling to the Cotton Bowl. He was also in the Army ROTC, later serving on active duty during the Vietnam War as a nuclear warhead officer in Turkey. He remained in the Army Reserves for 20 years, retiring as a major.
Fred enjoyed a long career in business and accounting, including many years at A.B. Chance Company and then MU’s Instructional Materials Lab. When not hard at work, he joined his family for numerous activities through the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. Fred was also an avid participant in hot air ballooning activities. He became an observer (scoring official) and traveled to assist with many Balloon Federation of America events, including an invitation to be an observer at the 2012 World Hot Air Balloon Competition.
Fred is survived by his daughter, Vicki Palmer, and his son, Robert Palmer, both of Columbia; a brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Marion Palmer of Anderson, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Joann Palmer of O’Fallon; a stepbrother and sister-in-law, Harry and Martha Wilson of Climax Springs; a stepsister-in-law, Rita Wilson of Swansea, Illinois; as well as nieces Lisa McGinnis of St. Louis and Jeanna Gunville of Chicago; a nephew, Eric Palmer of Beavercreek, Ohio; a niece-in-law, Jill Palmer of Chesterton, Indiana; and their families. He will also be missed by extended family and by his dog, Rozzi, whom he loved to spoil.
In addition to his wife, Fred was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Wilson; mother-in-law, Ila Cash Watts; brother, Wally “W.R.” Palmer; stepbrother, Gary Wilson; and a nephew, The Rev. Kevin Palmer.
Services will be held at a future date when it becomes safe to gather in groups. Memorial contributions may be made to the Balloon Federation of America’s Junior Balloonist Program; the Dry Fork Baptist Church cemetery fund, 2465 County Road 370, New Bloomfield, Missouri 65063; or a charity of the donor’s choice. Tributes can be submitted online at www.parkermillard.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, Missouri, 65203; )573-449-4153.