Frederick Neil Springsteel, passed away due to natural causes at his home in Poulsbo, Washington, on July 1, 2021, at 80 years of age.
He leaves his son, Ian Springsteel, granddaughters Aniko and Ava Springsteel, and sister Noelle Kycek, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Professor Springsteel was married twice, first to Karen Rohrbach, of Seattle, Wash., then to Pamela Reser, of Columbia, Mo. He was a passionate teacher who cared deeply for his students and modernizing educational techniques, an author of numerous research papers and journal articles in his field, and an avid traveler.
He also enjoyed the outdoors and sports, including hiking, cross country skiing, bicycling, canoeing and running, the passions for which he passed on to his son.
Professor Springsteel was born on August 8, 1940, in Bellingham, Wa., to Guy and Charlotte Springsteel, the youngest of four children. Professor Springsteel graduated from Lake Washington High School, in Redmond, Wa., and was a letter athlete in track.
He received a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Notre Dame University, Class of 1962, which he attended on a full academic scholarship, and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Mathematics from the University of Washington in 1966.
Professor Springsteel taught mathematics and computer science over a long academic career that included 27 years as a professor at University of Missouri, and earlier positions at University of Montana, Bowdoin College, fellowships in Germany and Czechoslovakia, and a Fulbright Fellowship to Serbia.
Upon retirement from MU he was named Professor Emeritus. In later years, Professor Springsteel turned to writing non-fiction, short stories and poetry, as well as enjoying the natural beauty of the peninsula area around his final home in Poulsbo.
A funeral service will be held on July 30, 2021, at Church of the Holy Cross, 11526 162nd Ave. NE, Redmond, Wa., at 10:30 AM, with burial at Sunset Hills Memorial Park to follow.