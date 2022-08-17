Gail Dian Moore, 65, of Columbia, MO, died July 26th at the Lenoir Nursing Home.
She was born September 1, 1956, in Moberly MO, to Wm R and Violet (Marlow) Moore. Gail is the 4th child of six.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Gail Dian Moore, 65, of Columbia, MO, died July 26th at the Lenoir Nursing Home.
She was born September 1, 1956, in Moberly MO, to Wm R and Violet (Marlow) Moore. Gail is the 4th child of six.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents, Wm R and Violet Moore, and great nephew, Daniel Scott McCord Rector. She is survived by her significant other, Keith Neill, sisters, Marsha Heriaud (Charles) of Sheridan IL, Lee Jacobsen (Steve Franz) of Ashland MO, Joyce Rector (Jim) Philippi WV, and Karen Roberts (Roger) of Clark, MO and her brother, Bruce Moore (Sandy) of Clark MO. Also 2 grandsons, 9 nieces and nephews and 17 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great niece, as well as her extended family of friends and children.
Gail graduated from Sturgeon High School in 1974 and then from University of MO. While in college, Gail worked as a telephone operator for UM Hospital.
She remained in the telecommunications department after graduating from MU, holding various positions until she took partial retirement 4 years ago. At that time, she opted to try something new and took a part time position in the Gift Shop in the hospital until COVID closed the Gift Shop. At that time, she took full retirement.
Gail was a longtime season ticket holder at the Fox Theater and enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing, gardening, planning and taking vacations with our mother, traveling with her sisters and best friends.
Gail enjoyed family gatherings and was often found taking photographs to capture those memories. In all her travels, she was able to visit all 50 states and Nova Scotia.
Gail has donated her body to science, and a memorial service will be held at Community of Christ Church in Columbia MO on August 27th @10:30. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association.
The Missourian publishes two types of obituaries — family obituaries and life stories.
A family obituary is the version submitted by a funeral home or family. Please see the submission form for details on cost and deadlines. Family obituaries
A life story is a closer look at a person's life and involves a reporter contacting family and friends. Life stories are based on newsworthiness and consent of the family. Life stories.