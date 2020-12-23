Gail Louise Renshaw of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Columbia, passed away in her home Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Gail was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on July 6, 1957, to Nancy Louise Orndorff and Louis Gene Page, both of whom preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Timothy Ray Page.
Gail was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was devoted to her faith.
Gail is survived by her two brothers, Jim (Kathy) Bonuchi of Columbia and Shawn (Stacey) Bonuchi of Boonville. She is also survived by her children, Robert (Tori) Renshaw of South Carolina, Justin Renshaw of Columbia, Clarinda Renshaw of Kansas City and Tim (Dell) Renshaw of Kansas City. She is also survived by six grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews, cousins and several other family members.
She will be greatly missed as her light, love and giving nature touched the lives of everyone she met.
As a cancer survivor and avid animal lover, and in lieu of flowers, Gail would have loved donations to cancer research or to an animal shelter.
Her funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints building located at 4708 Highlands Parkway, Columbia, MO 65203. Prior to the funeral service, the viewing will begin at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at parkermillard.com.