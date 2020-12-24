Garry D. Fetterhoff, 77, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Garry was born March 16, 1943, in Mexico, Missouri, the son of Curtis Claude and Nellie Emma Mae Bobbitt Fetterhoff. They preceded him in death. Garry married Esther Durk on July 1, 1998, in Hallsville, Missouri.
Garry attended Mexico Public Schools and was involved in sports and music. He attended Rockbridge Church of God (Holiness) in Columbia. He worked at Rusk Rehabilitation and most recently, prior to COVID-19, worked at the Columbia Mall operating the carousel.
Garry is survived by his wife, Esther; his son, Jon (Kim) Fetterhoff; daughters, Debbie (Greg) Prichard and Natalie Fetterhoff; one sister, Dorothy Davis; four grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Curtis Fetterhoff; two sisters, Betty Myers and Martha Davis, and one grandson, Noah Prichard.
Celebration of life services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30 at the Rockbridge Church of God (Holiness). Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Wounded Warriors or Rockbridge Church of God (Holiness), care of of Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at bachyager.com.