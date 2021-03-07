Former Columbia resident, Gary Duncan, passed away Feb. 23, 2021, at the age of 81. Gary and his wife, Sharon, were the owners of Frameworks Gifts and Interiors in Columbia for 15 years from 2001 to 2016, prior to their retiring and moving back to their hometown of Waurika, Oklahoma, in 2017.
Gary was born in Terral, Oklahoma, to Adam Lee “Lebo” Duncan and Nellie Belle (Hall) Duncan. He married Sharon (Carter) Duncan in 1959. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2019. Gary and Sharon have three sons, Randy Duncan (Council Bluffs, IA); Alan Duncan and Shawn Duncan (Lincoln, NE). They have four grandchildren, Kaleb Duncan (Omaha, NE); Kylee Duncan and Austin Bolles, (Lincoln, NE) and Alex Duncan (Kansas City, MO); He also had numerous nieces, nephews, and great friends.
Gary enjoyed talking about his family, God and any new variety of farm seed. As Gary’s expertise in agronomy and plant breeding grew, so did his professional responsibility. He and Sharon moved to Columbia in 1999 when he became president of Akkadix Genetics.
Gary was a member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church and a member of the Rotary Club. He was a Rotarian for 56 years and a Paul Harris Fellow. Gary was active in the Columbia Chamber of Commerce where he enjoyed being an Ambassador and celebrating the success of new businesses opening in the area. He also volunteered with SCORE.
One of Gary’s greatest strengths was his ability to help others. He always gave credit to his career influencers and mentors including his father-in-law, Elbert Carter, who he credited with teaching him to “Believe in God and Trust in God.” Gary lived by that belief every day of his life.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Waurika Public School Foundation, PO Box 14, Waurika, OK 73573, or Waurika Beautification Committee, c/o City of Waurika, 122 S Main St, Waurika, OK 73573; or, the National FFA Organization, 6060 FFA Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46268-0960. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com.