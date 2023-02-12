Gary Hamilton, 80, left this world on February 8, 2023, in Columbia, MO. Gary, also known as Paw Paw, was born on June 23, 1942, in Moberly, Missouri. He graduated from Higbee High in 1960.

Gary worked in this life as a barber and a repo man. After this, he transitioned to Shelter Insurance Companies, where he worked his way up and retired as Vice President of Consumer Lending from Shelter Bank in 2004 after 34 years of service. Gary’s work took them around the Midwest working in Missouri, Iowa, Mississippi, Arkansas and back to Missouri (pronounced muz-zur-uh, NOT muh-zur-ee)!

