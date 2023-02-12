Gary Hamilton, 80, left this world on February 8, 2023, in Columbia, MO. Gary, also known as Paw Paw, was born on June 23, 1942, in Moberly, Missouri. He graduated from Higbee High in 1960.
Gary worked in this life as a barber and a repo man. After this, he transitioned to Shelter Insurance Companies, where he worked his way up and retired as Vice President of Consumer Lending from Shelter Bank in 2004 after 34 years of service. Gary’s work took them around the Midwest working in Missouri, Iowa, Mississippi, Arkansas and back to Missouri (pronounced muz-zur-uh, NOT muh-zur-ee)!
Gary loved traveling with his bride, taking cruises and cross-country road trips. He could always be found with a small red Swiss Army knife ready to tackle anything that came his way, but most importantly, he would cut every straw his grandchildren placed in front of him. Gary loved working on his family farm on never-ending projects. His hobbies included tinkering in his in-home shop, working on rebuilding old cars, everything from a ’66 Mustang to a ’56 Ford Sun Liner, driving his candy apple red Mustang down Route 66, and most recently took to rebuilding a ’60 Ford 801 tractor.
Gary proudly served on the board of Coyote Hill, a Foster Care Ministry. He was a member of Compass Church in Columbia, MO. He was also a member of the Central Missouri Mustang Club, Old Wheels Car Club, and Crown Victoria Club.
While his hobbies and work added value to his life, Gary’s family was one of the most important things in his life. Gary took pride in each of his family members. Gary is survived by his lifelong love of 59+ years, Anne Hamilton, two children: Leslie Sneller and husband Mark Sneller and their two children, Ashton and Nathan; also Jeffrey Hamilton and his two children, Jaxon Hamilton and Dani Patterson with her husband Dalton Patterson. Gary also had one great-grandson, Sawyer Patterson. Gary is survived by his sister, Rita Perkins and two sisters-in-law, Denise Hartley and Rebecca Hartley. And numerous nieces, nephews, and more.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Compass Church, 600 Silvey St., Columbia, MO 65203. Celebration of life to follow directly after at 3:00 PM at Compass Church.
Memorials can be made to Coyote Hill in memory of Gary Hamilton. Gifts can be made online or checks can be sent to Coyote Hill, 9501 W. Coyote Hill Road, PO Box 1, Harrisburg, MO 65256.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, MO 65203 (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.parkermillard.com.