Gary Lynn Winter, 75, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 10, 2020, after a brief fight with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at St. Thomas More Newman Center, 602 Turner Ave. Services will take place directly after at the church. Family burial will be at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Gary was born Nov. 11, 1944, to Henry and Elida Sorenson Winter. He grew up in Bemidji, Minnesota, and Fulton. He married Wanda Vollrath on Sept. 9, 1972, who proceeded him in death.
He is survived by sons Shane Winter and Jeremy Winter; daughters-in-law Michele Winter and Ginny Winter; brother Frank Winter; and grandkids Emma Mae Winter, Andrew Winter and Jonathan Winter.
Gary was a dedicated employee at Truman Veterans’ Hospital for 26 years. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband and father who enjoyed traveling, country and western dancing, volunteering in the community and chocolate chip cookies.
Memorial contributions can be made to Rainbow House, 1611 Towne Dr., Columbia, MO 65202 and Cancer Research Center, 3501 Berrywood Dr., Columbia, MO 65201.