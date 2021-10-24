Gary Neil Anderson was born June 8, l936 to Oscar Frederick Anderson and Olga Johanna Sophia Andersen on a farm in Harvard, Nebraska. On October 2, 2021 Neil died at Lenoir Woods with his wife of 37 years by his side.
His family moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1944 where Neil attended school and graduated from NorthEast High and also worked for the University of Nebraska before he began his long career with State Farm.
June of 1955 he married Janice McCreight and to this marriage were born four children, two of whom survive. Douglas Anderson and wife Karen of Tucson, Arizona and Scott Anderson and wife Michele of Columbia.. Daughter Sandy Anderson and David Leon Anderson preceded Neil in death.
In May of 1984 Neil married Ann Cornett Kendrick and increased his family by four step daughters who survive. Linda Chittock and husband David , Carrie Kendrick, and Ann Marie Webster and husband John, all of Chagrin Falls, Ohio. and Connie Drees and husband Brad of Wellsville, KS.
Neil is survived by eight grandchildren, seven step grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
A celebration of life will be at Fairview United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 30th with visitation at 10:30 and service at 11:AM. Lunch will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Central Missouri Humane Society or the charity of your choice.