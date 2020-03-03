Gary Norman Arnold, 75, of Columbia died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Hialeah, Florida, after a brief illness.
Gary was born March 3, 1944, on the Hartsburg Hill to Norman and Dorothy Sapp Arnold. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1961 and worked in construction. A salesman stopped at the log cabin he and his brothers had just wired for electricity, and persuaded them to sign up for IBM school. Gary was one of the early mainframe programmers in Columbia, working for MFA Incorporated and Shelter Insurance.
After buying an old loader to dig a pond, he followed in his dad’s tracks, switching careers in the 1970s. He started Gary Arnold Excavating, doing residential work and subcontracting with the city of Columbia. He still loved crawling up on a machine to move dirt, spending time outdoors and in Cedar Creek, tinkering with equipment, playing poker with family and friends and Pepsi.
In 1964, he married Janet Hamilton. They had two children, Lisa Arnold (Scott Schooler) and Greg Arnold, both of Ashland, Missouri. In 1979, he acquired two stepchildren, Jill Moore (Brent), and Seth Paul (Andrea), both of Columbia, when he married Jan Paul. In 1981, his youngest son, Andrew Arnold of Chandler, Arizona, was born. He has one special granddaughter, Katy Winscott Boyce (Bryan) Ashland. He is survived by siblings Jerry Arnold, Dominican Republic; Ellen Garrett, Columbia; and Mary (Joe) Short, Ashland; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Richard; and son-in-law, Charlie Winscott.
He is also survived by step-grandsons, Jack and Max Loy, and his former wives. In recent years, he had a special relationship with Ania and Joe Ratliff and their mom, Tiffany Barney, of Columbia.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date with Allen & Shaw Cremation Inc. as Gary would have wanted everyone to get in a good day’s work. In lieu of donations, lend a helping hand to a friend or neighbor like he always did.