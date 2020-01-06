Gary Ray Cramer, 70, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia. He was born Oct. 25, 1949, in Kansas City, son of the late Ernest R. and Rosemary E. (Shulte) Cramer.
Gary received an engineering degree from the University of Missouri-Rolla and, later in life, a B.S. in biology from the University of Washington. He served as a pilot in the U.S. Navy on active duty from 1971 to 1977 and retired from the Naval Reserve in 1994 with the rank of commander. He loved aviation and retired as a captain from American Airlines.
He enjoyed an active outdoor life of skiing, hiking and cycling, traveled the world and sailed the South Pacific. But his greatest joy in life was family and friends. He often hosted gatherings at his house for holidays, birthdays and reunions, and he cooked some fantastic meals.
He is survived by his siblings, Mary Jo Cramer; Kathy (Cramer) Cahill and her husband, Mike; Dale Cramer and his wife, Sandi; and Robert Cramer and wife Tatyana; as well as his nieces and nephews, a large extended family and many lifelong friends.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Gary’s life from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 2610 Gabrianna Court, Columbia,.
In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made in Gary’s honor to Katy Trail State Park or The Raptor Resource Project.
Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences for Gary's family and friends.