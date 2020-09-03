Gary Turner, 69, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home after a long illness. A private family gathering will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, where his urn will interred.
Gary was born Sept. 17, 1950, in Newburg, Missouri, the son of Dewey and Gloria Turner Kerr. He was a 1968 graduate of Hickman High School and worked for over 20 years as a custodian for Columbia Public Schools. He was a quiet and reserved man who loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Christina Turner (Alvin Sheard, Jr.) of Columbia; siblings Steve (Robin) Tuner, LouAnn (Carl) Triplett, Warren (Wanda) Turner, all of Columbia, and David Turner of St. Louis; grandchildren Kristopher Reasons and Jonathan (Christine) Tuner; and two great-grandchildren, Damian Reasons and Loretta Turner, and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Joe Turner.
Memorial contributions can be made to Christina Turner for distribution.
