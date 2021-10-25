Gaylia Dugger, age 75, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on October 21, 2021 at Columbia Manor Care Center. She was born on October 3, 1946 in Jacksonville, FL.
Gaylia is survived by her Sons, Mark (Michelle) Heater and Daryl Heater; Daughter, Jessica White; Grandchildren, Brandy (Chuck) Heater, Cody (Brittany) Heater, Brittani Heater, Arlie Nole and Alex White. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Richard Dugger.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center , 5611 E. St Charles Road, Columbia, MO 65202 (573) 474-8443. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.