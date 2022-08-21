Gaylord H. Bunch of Columbia, Missouri, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022, in Columbia.

A funeral service will be held by the Reverend Chris Cook at Parkade Baptist Church on Monday, August 22nd, at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Fulton, Missouri.

