Gaylord H. Bunch of Columbia, Missouri, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2022, in Columbia.
A funeral service will be held by the Reverend Chris Cook at Parkade Baptist Church on Monday, August 22nd, at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Fulton, Missouri.
Gayl was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, on February 6, 1929, graduated from Webster Groves High School in Webster Groves, Missouri, and received his undergraduate and graduate degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri in Columbia.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Bunch, née Winscott, whom he met and then married in St. Louis in 1949, and by his sons Stephen and Paul, and their eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
During the Korean War he served in the U.S. Navy as a plane captain at the U.S. Naval Air Stations at Pensacola and Key West, Florida, before attending college.
On graduating college, he took a position as a manufacturing engineer with the Sangamo Electric Company in Springfield, IL, until returning to graduate school.
Then from 1961 until his retirement in 1991 he was on the mechanical engineering faculty at the University of Missouri. He also served many years as the Assistant Director of the University’s Engineering Experiment Station on campus.
He belonged to many professional associations, including the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the American Society for Engineering Educators, and the National Society for Professional Engineers.
Gayl and Joyce were active members of Calvary and later Parkade Baptist Churches. Both Gayl and Joyce were charter members of the Parkade church, where he served on numerous committees and as a deacon.
He served on the Executive Board of the Missouri Baptist Convention, the Boards of the Missouri Baptist Home and the Missouri Baptist College in St. Louis County, as well as on the Little Bonne Femme Foundation.
In his spare time Gayl enjoyed riding his two Missouri Fox Trotter horses, working around the “farm,” reading, and traveling around the globe with Joyce and friends to Europe and various Mediterranean sites.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Parkade Baptist Church 2102 N Garth Ave, Columbia, MO 65202 .