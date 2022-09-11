Gene Agustus Schillie was born to Frank and Louise Schillie on July 13, 1928. He was delivered by his maternal grandfather, Jay Schooling Gashwiler, M.D., a family physician in the small town of Novinger, Missouri.Gene, 94, passed away at Claridge Court, Prairie Village, Kansas with family by his side on September 5, 2022.

At an early age the family moved to Huntsville, Missouri and Gene graduated from Huntsville High School in 1946. After high school he served in the United States Marine Corps, followed by a summer working at a lookout tower in Idaho, watching for forest fires. He attended the University of Missouri-Columbia for undergraduate studies and received an Associate Degree of Medicine from there. He then transferred to the University of Kansas Medical School in Kansas City, Kansas where he received his M.D.

