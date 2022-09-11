Gene Agustus Schillie was born to Frank and Louise Schillie on July 13, 1928. He was delivered by his maternal grandfather, Jay Schooling Gashwiler, M.D., a family physician in the small town of Novinger, Missouri.Gene, 94, passed away at Claridge Court, Prairie Village, Kansas with family by his side on September 5, 2022.
At an early age the family moved to Huntsville, Missouri and Gene graduated from Huntsville High School in 1946. After high school he served in the United States Marine Corps, followed by a summer working at a lookout tower in Idaho, watching for forest fires. He attended the University of Missouri-Columbia for undergraduate studies and received an Associate Degree of Medicine from there. He then transferred to the University of Kansas Medical School in Kansas City, Kansas where he received his M.D.
His internship and resident years were served at the then General Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Dr. Schillie was on the staff of Research Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri his entire 37 years of practice of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He served as Chief of Staff and chaired and served on numerous committees. He enjoyed his many colleagues and appreciated his loyal patients, some of whom were third generation family members.
Gene was an adored parent and grandparent. His family enjoyed many trips that were planned by Gene. Because he believed that everyone should appreciate National Parks and Monuments, many trips involved them. He was proud that he and daughters Jane and Susan had hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon and back in one short day. Sierra Club memberships provided guided river and backpacking trips. In addition, there were family trips to Hawaii (twice), and wonderful family cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and the Panama Canal. Gene’s and his wife Bea’s travels included Russia, Egypt, the French Riviera, Spain, South America and time in the cities of Paris, Rome, London, and Dublin.
Gene was an avid supporter of all things related to the University of Missouri. He chaired positions in the Jefferson Club, the Medical School Alumni group, and the Kansas City, Missouri Alumni Association. His love for Missouri led him to become a Legacy Member of the Medical School in Columbia. He has monetarily supported all sports at the University. He and son Jon have traveled to many home and away games as well as Bowl games.
Gene was a member of Indian Hills Country Club in Mission Hills, Kansas, and he was a member of Hope Baptist Church in Leawood, Kansas Gene married Beatrice Sailor in Columbia, Missouri on August 29, 1952. She survives him with his children Jon David Schillie (Springfield, Missouri), Jane Ellen Schillie (Kent) Prairie Village, Kansas, and Susan Elizabeth Schillie Nitsch (Leawood, Kansas), a much adored granddaughter Natalie Jane Nitsch (Chicago, Illinois), step grandsons Justin Nitsch (Casie), Chad Nitsch (Chris), and step great grandchildren Adalyn and Emmett Nitsch. Gene is also survived by a beloved brother and sister-in-law Frank Carl Schillie, Jr. and Charlene Schillie (Huntsville, Missouri), numerous wonderful nieces and nephews, and treasured “cousins by the dozens.” Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lois Elizabeth Schillie Eikleberry, M.D., his brother-in-law William Francis Eikleberry, M.D. and a beloved son-in-law Richard Eugene Nitsch.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine, 1 Hospital Drive, Columbia, Missouri 65212. The family would like to thank the Claridge Court Health Center for the love and respect Gene received from everyone there.
Gene will be cremated. A Memorial Celebration for family and friends will be held at Mt. Moriah Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m.