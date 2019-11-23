Geneen Morgan, 82, of Columbia, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 22, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 and officiated by Rev. David Frerichs. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel. Internment at Memorial Park Cemetery will follow the funeral service.
Geneen was born in Golden, Illinois on July 11, 1937 to Monroe and Lucille Cassens, who preceded her in death. On June 24, 1961 she married Perry Morgan in St. Louis. She graduated from Ritenour High School, St. Louis, and Carthage College in Carthage, Illinois. Geneen received her Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Missouri and retired as Director of Social Work at a local nursing home. A member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, she was also very active in her daughters’ schools serving as PTA President and Room Mother. Geneen was on the boards of Meals on Wheels and Lutheran Family and Children’s Services (LFCS). She instilled the love of music and theater in her daughters and grandchildren. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.
Geneen is survived by her loving husband, Perry and their two daughters, Lisa Honz (Robert) and Michelle Morgan (Billy Fisher) all of St. Louis; three grandchildren: Rachel Honz Rebischke (Sean), Lauren Honz and Kevin Honz.
Geneen was also preceded in death by her siblings: Bonnie Houston and Robert Cassens.
Memorial contributions may be made to LFCS, St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church or Meals on Wheels, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave, Columbia, MO, 65202.
