Genie Travis Irvin, born in El Paso, Texas May, 3 1935- died Columbia, Missouri, March 15, 2022
Genie Irvin was born to Bob and Gene Travis. She grew up with her parents stressing education and with her two older brothers, Bobbie, and Warren who alternately doted upon her and bickered through their childhood. She graduated third in her class of 500 from Austin High. In 1955 she married William (Widgie) Irvin, her high school sweetheart after graduating from college in just 2 and 1/2 years. The newlyweds moved to California where she was an elementary school teacher for 8 years, supporting her husband while he finished med school and residency.
Her family nickname was “President of the Car-Club”. Basically, the head honcho for organizing parties, family social events across the decades and time zones and states including normal parenting duties and whatever party, reunion, or trip she dreamed up.
She was proud of her children. She specifically shared how proud she was of her sons Bill and Rob and the fathers they were to their children, her beloved grandchildren; William, Bryce, Katie, Spencer, and Travis. The unexpected loss of her daughter, Nita, was a blow that she carried until Alzheimer’s made that pain a faint memory. She loved traveling to hear her youngest, Drew play his violin.
She was most grateful for her husband and lifelong love Widgie. They started dating when they were 15 and married when she was 20 and he was 19. Their 66 years of marriage, love and support included the joys and challenges of raising four kids, some farm life, and being part of the community in Columbia, Missouri with wonderful friends and families that were part of the fabric of her life for decades. Her journey ended when she succumbed to Alzheimer’s.
Genie was pre-deceased by her parents Bob and Gene Travis, brother Bobbie Travis, and daughter Anita Poore-Irvin. She is survived by loving husband of 66 years, Dr. William “Widgie” Irvin, Brother Warren Travis, and her three sons, Bill (Debbie), Rob (Janell), and Drew (Walt).
Plans for a service will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made in her honor to the made to the Central Missouri Food Bank.