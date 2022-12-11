George Bernard Garner, 94, of Columbia, Missouri relocated to heaven on December 1, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1927, in Kirksville, MO, the son of George Delbert and Jessie Iris Wilgus Garner.

A proud graduate of LaPlata Public High School class of 1945, he went on to attend Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State University) receiving his Bachelor of Science in Education (Chemistry Major) on August 11, 1949. George continued his education at the University of Missouri, Columbia receiving his Master of Science in Agriculture Chemistry June 8, 1951, and his Doctor of Philosophy in Agriculture Chemistry August 2, 1957.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you