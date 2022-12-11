George Bernard Garner, 94, of Columbia, Missouri relocated to heaven on December 1, 2022. He was born on December 7, 1927, in Kirksville, MO, the son of George Delbert and Jessie Iris Wilgus Garner.
A proud graduate of LaPlata Public High School class of 1945, he went on to attend Northeast Missouri State Teachers College (now Truman State University) receiving his Bachelor of Science in Education (Chemistry Major) on August 11, 1949. George continued his education at the University of Missouri, Columbia receiving his Master of Science in Agriculture Chemistry June 8, 1951, and his Doctor of Philosophy in Agriculture Chemistry August 2, 1957.
He and his high school sweetheart Margaret L. Soward were married May 29, 1948. They enjoyed 49 years together and raised four children, Linda K. Poehlmann (John) of Columbia, MO, B. Allen Garner (Beth) of Independence, MO, Gary O. Garner (Ruth) of Poplar Bluff, MO, and Brian L. Garner of St. Charles, MO, all of whom survive him. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Anthony Poehlmann (Peg), Kimberly Poehlmann Siemons (Rich), Rachel Garner Johnson (Kevin), Kyle Garner (Maggie), Tamsyn Garner Vertrees (Clayton), and Jocelyn Garner Hoyt (Justin), George Garner, Jordan Garner, nine great grandchildren, three nieces Andrea Garner Mallett (Malcolm), Marilyn Garner Brown (Eric), and Karen Harvey, and his only sibling, Clark Garner (Bea) of Silver Spring, MD. He was preceded in death by his parents George “Del” and Jessie Iris Wilgus Garner, his wife Margaret, and Mildred Prather Garner whom he married on April 29,2000 and who died April 27, 2014.
Following his high school graduation George spent a year in the army serving as a medical lab technician. His army service resulted in his name change from “Bernard” to “George.” He then went into teaching and school administration, serving as a high school chemistry teacher and principal prior to his return to school at the University of Missouri. George was employed at the University of Missouri as a professor of biochemistry and was an avid researcher focusing on fescue toxicity for many years. For much of his tenure at the University he was dually employed with Missouri Extension. His work with grasses and his academic record led to him being awarded a Fulbright Research Scholarship in 1962 to study forage issues at Massey College in New Zealand for ten months with family in tow. George was extremely proud of the accomplishment of the many graduate students he mentored as well as the several veterinary students he helped through their education. In recognition of his work at the University he was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus of Animal Sciences and Biochemistry on April 26, 1990. His connections to the University made George a Tiger for life who enjoyed his perch at the top row of the football stadium for years.
While George left the family farm in Cherry Box the farm never left him as he “farmed” his ten acres on the west side of Columbia producing surplus vegetables to be given away and periodically raising steers, pigs, a horse, goats, ducks, and chickens. He was a great supporter of all things Extension, but 4-H was near to his heart.
George’s faith was central to who he was. He and Margaret were charter members of Broadway Christian Church in Columbia where he remained a member until his death. He served the church faithfully as a deacon, elder, member and chair of the board, and committed contributor of his time and treasure.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Broadway Christian Church, beginning with visitation at 10:00 and the service at 11:00, followed by a meal. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Broadway Christian Church, Endowment Fund, 2601 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203 or the Boone County 4-H Foundation, 1012 N Highway UU, Columbia, MO 65203 in his memory.