George L. Forbes, 75, of Columbia, passed away June 9, 2020.
He was born in Peoria, Illinois on May 10, 1945. George graduated in 1963 from Downs High School and received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State University, where he was on the baseball team for two years. He married Cathy Jo Beier on May 8, 1971.
He played Triple AA fast-pitch softball for Staley GMC Trucks and later for Hearts of Bloomington Illinois. He taught math classes and coached baseball and basketball for two years at Atlanta High School in Atlanta, Illinois, and taught and coached for one year at Stanford-Minier High School in Illinois.
He served in the U.S. 7th Army Division in Neu-Ulm, Germany with the Pershing Missile Top Security Unit. He received the National Defense Service Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal.
After returning from the service, George was hired at State Farm Insurance in 1972, where he started in computer programming. In 1985, he was transferred to Columbia, working as the Agency Administration Manager. He worked for State Farm Insurance for 32 years.
He was a member of Compass E-Free Church. He served as treasurer of Compass Church, on the finance committee for the church and on the church building board, helping the church complete many different building projects which kept him busy through his retirement. He was active in small group Bible studies for 20 years.
He was an avid reader and history buff and had a passion for fishing, golfing and, of course, Mizzou athletics and Cardinal baseball.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jennifer Forbes and Laura Forbes-Volpe (Vincent Volpe); two precious grandsons, Geno Michel and Gavin Nikolas, that were such a bright spot in his life; his sisters, Margie Gelhlhaus, Hannah Coone and Debbie Martin; and his brothers, Gene Mears and Grant Forbes. He is preceded in death by his son, Brian A. Forbes, and mother, Doris Forbes, along with grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
A visitation will be held on June 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held the following day at 10 a.m. also at Memorial Funeral Home. A burial service will be held at Blue Mound Cemetery in Cooksvillle, Illinois on Friday, June 19 at 3 p.m.
Donations can be made to the Lymphoma Cancer Society.