George Edward James was born October 24, 1952 in Mexico, Missouri. He grew up in Columbia, where he married his high school sweetheart, Laurissa Gail James. Together they had four children, George B. James, Shannon E. James, Jessica G. James and Jamie R. James. He had one grandchild, Malachi S. James (15 months old). George also left behind a brother, Clyde James, and sisters Carol Floyd-Norling, Rosie James, Sandra Hyde and Joan Dieters that he loved dearly. George will be joining his beloved father, Robert James; mother, Lorene James; and sister Dorothy Brackett in the beautiful afterlife.
After 10 years of marriage, Laurissa and George ended up divorcing, but that never kept them from being a family. They spent all their holidays together and even took vacations as a family. George loved his family and he also loved his work. More than 40 years ago, he started his own fence company called James Fencing LLC. Over the years George has become a fence prodigy and has inspired many.
George was very successful in life and business, but he hardly looked the type. He wore torn overalls and dirty boots almost everywhere. He never set out to impress others; instead, he was always there to help others. If you needed something, he always was there no matter what. He even gave a stranger at McDonald's a car, no strings attached, just because they said something encouraging to him one day.
George didn’t rest often, but he always made time for God. He would wake up early every morning and read his Bible and daily devotional, and on Sunday mornings you could find him at Church. True Life Apostolic Church became George’s other family. He enjoyed the morning services and discussing the word of God. Although George was a Godly man, he still had a sense of humor and sarcasm like no other and made friends everywhere he went. George was a wonderful dad, papa, boss, brother and friend. He was loved by many and will be missed immensely.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com.