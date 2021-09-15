George “Rex” Getz, age 99, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on September 1, 2021 at University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics. Rex was born on July 13, 1922 in Kansas City, Missouri to George Roscoe Getz and Mabel Getz. He was united in marriage to Melbalena June McQueen on September 23, 1951.
Rex is survived by Daughter, Gina Spriggs (Stacey), Son, Glen Getz (Corrie) and grandchildren Travis Getz, Austin Spriggs, Adam Spriggs, Ayden Spriggs and Brittany Dickerson. Rex was preceded by his parents, brother, sister, wife and grandson Michael Getz.
