George Henry Washburn was born July 2, 1933, at home on the family farm in Nampa, Idaho, and died in Columbia, Missouri, on April 7, 2023. He was the fifth child of William Bryan Washburn and Emma Beeson Washburn. He was preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law, his six siblings, and their spouses: Helen Jenkins (James), Betty Wolf (Gene), Virginia Rogers (Rog), Barbara McFadden (Mac), Shirley Taylor, and Robert Washburn (Karen). He attended a two room school 1st grade through 8th grade and graduated from Nampa High School in 1951, after which he joined the Navy during the Korean War. He was discharged in 1956 as Petty Officer 2nd Class after which he took a job with United Airlines before attending college on the G.I. Bill, first graduating from Boise Junior College, now Boise State University, in 1958 and then the University of Idaho. There he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1961 and a Master’s in Education in 1966. While attending a wedding of U of I classmates in Menlo Park, California, he met his future spouse, Helen Washburn. They were married in 1962 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past December.

George was employed by the Boise Schools from 1961 until 1988 serving first as an 8th grade English teacher, then as a school counselor, and, finally, as Principal of Boise’s Career and Technical Education program. During George’s career in the Boise Schools, he was awarded a National Defense Education Act fellowship to attend Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia, to study Guidance and Counseling. He also received a sabbatical leave to study landscape design at Lane Community College in Eugene, Oregon. In addition, he attended Rutgers University for one summer, studying courses related to career education. While in Idaho, George was the first to receive the Vocational Educator of the Year Award. He took early retirement in 1988 to follow Helen to Nevada, Missouri, when she became president of Cottey College.