Georgia Lee (Smith) Waggoner gained her place in heaven to be reunited with the love of her life Dec. 2, 2020. Georgia was born Oct. 6, 1933, to George and Mildred (Lawrence) Smith in Alton, Illinois, and spent the first 18 years of her life in that community surrounded by grandparents, brothers, aunts, uncles and cousins. It established the foundation of family in her life, and her stories through the years showed the significance of family history for her.
After graduating high school, Georgia moved to St. Louis to attend nurse’s training at St. Luke’s Hospital. In her final year as a student nurse she was set up on a blind date with Bobby Joe (Bo) Waggoner, and she knew immediately he was the man she would marry. They were married within the year July 3, 1954. She became a widow at the age of 58 but poured her grief and energy into volunteer work, community service and activities, travel adventures and handicraft talents as Bo would have wanted her to do.
Georgia and Bo raised six children who survive her. They are Michael Waggoner of Kansas City, Lisa Bethel of Montgomery City, Susan Barton of Shelbina, Tim Waggoner of Kansas City, Marta Deardeuff of Jefferson City and Kevin Waggoner of Lakeland, Florida. She loved them without limits, valued their unique characters and forgave their transgressions as only a mother could. She also loved her bonus children, Donnie Bethel, Dave Deardeuff and Karen Waggoner. This legacy of love resulted in 10 grandchildren who brought Georgia tremendous joy, along with the 24 great-grandchildren whose little faces gave her light and smiles in her late years.
Along with raising a family, Georgia had a busy career. She began as a labor and delivery room nurse, marveling at the miracle of each birth. She later became an office nurse for a local doctor because the schedule worked better for her busy family. After her children all left the nest, she decided to return to college at MU to complete her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing.
She truly valued education and learning in all forms. She became a nurse practitioner and stayed at MU as a nursing instructor until after Bo’s passing when she returned to Montgomery City. Before fully retiring, she worked as a teacher for special needs students. While in Montgomery City, she participated in multiple organizations such as the Quilt Guild, the Library Board, the Study Club, DAR and other advisory boards. She was always willing to take a leadership or hostess role.
Georgia was a woman of faith, devotion and fellowship. She was active for many years in all aspects of the First United Methodist Presbyterian Church of Montgomery City and the Pairs and Spares Sunday School class. You could find her working every church event, participating on boards, teaching Sunday School, playing music and singing with the choir, attending Bible study and women’s groups, as well as the weekly quilt group.
Although she wouldn’t be thought of as an outdoor gal, Georgia loved the experiences of travel and the beauty of nature. She had been to six continents and was always willing to share what she learned with classrooms of kids. She reveled in taking her grandchildren on individualized adventures to such exotic places as the Amazon rainforest, Galapagos Islands, Arctic Circle and the migration of monarch butterflies in Mexico.
Georgia was generous with her time, talents and resources. She kept very few things for herself, rather making sure all family, friends and charity groups enjoyed the fruits of her labors and had whatever they needed. There isn’t a person in the family or county that didn’t have one of Georgia’s knitted hats or lap quilts if they needed or wanted one. She was very proud of the ribbons her handmade quilts won at the county fair but more proud to see those quilts being used at the homes of her family and friends.
Georgia’s family describe her as intelligent, articulate and always organized. (Just ask her kids about those chore charts!) Her kitchen skills were legendary — she could cook the taste out of anything! Georgia requested this be kept real because that best describes her.
Her family will be celebrating Georgia at a private graveside service. They ask for no condolences or flowers as she is resting peacefully after fighting quite a battle with Alzheimer’s. If community members feel the need to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests making them to Alzheimer’s research or support organizations. However, they would prefer that time and money be spent on adventures with grandchildren of friends. Georgia would appreciate that!