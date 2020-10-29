Gerald Adrin Leaton, 79, of Brunswick, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital. He was born Jan. 24, 1941, in Brookfield, Missouri, the son of Herald and Florence (Persyn) Leaton. Cremation arrangements are by Columbia Cremation Care Center.

