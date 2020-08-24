Gerald A. (Jerry) Koerkenmeier, 40, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home in Columbia, Missouri.
Jerry was born June 15, 1980, in Breese, Illinois, the son of Richard (Rich) and Dolores Koerkenmeier (nee Hackmann) of St. Rose, Illinois. He graduated from Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese, Illinois, and met his wife, Amy, (nee Malicoat, from Columbia, Missouri) while attending Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Jerry was a founding member and served as an elder at Providence Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville, Illinois, before relocating to Columbia, Missouri. He was passionate about tech and highly regarded in his chosen field of information technology.
He had a great love for and adored his wife and five children and will be missed by many. Jerry is survived by the greatest loves of his life, his wife, Amy, and his children, Ella, Wesley, Lydia, Oliver and Lewis. He is also survived by his parents, Rich Koerkenmeier (friend Maureen Creath) and Dolores (Chris) Ryterski of Nashville, Illinois; his father- and mother-in law, Fred and Carolyn Malicoat of Columbia; his siblings, Jennifer (Eric) Jones, Richard (Katie) Koerkenmeier, Rachel (Todd) Young and Nathan (Erica) Ryterski; sisters-in-law, Sarah Malicoat and Emily Malicoat; and nieces and nephews, Natalie and Alexander Jones, Corrine, Adelyn, Ethan and Dylan Koerkenmeier, Harper and Lincoln Young and KenzLee Ryterski.
Jerry was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Lindsey, and paternal grandfather, Robert (Bob) Koerkenmeier.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, 65202. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery in Columbia, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made toward Jerry’s children's education. It is suggested that donations be sent in care of Jerry’s father, Rich Koerkenmeier, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia MO 65202. Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.