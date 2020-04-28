Gerald ‘Jerry’ Nothdurft, 64, of Columbia passed away April 27, 2020, from colon cancer.
A private family inurnment will be held at a later date in Fredericktown.
Gerald was born May 3, 1955, in St. Louis, the son of the late D.D. and Marie E. (Myers) Nothdurft.
On June 23, 2001, he was united in marriage to Deborah Ann Kerr in Columbia.
He graduated from Kirksville High School in Kirksville and received his bachelor's degree in biology from MU and a bachelor's degree in industrial arts from Truman State University, then Northeast Missouri State University.
Gerald worked for ABC Laboratories for over 30 years. He was a dedicated analytical laboratory technician and enjoyed the technical aspects of his job.
Gerald was an amiable, private man with a quiet and witty sense of humor. He was particularly adept at using puns to make a humorous point.
His greatest hobby was collecting and reading books. He had a wide-ranging interest, which could be seen in the many books he had in his library on topics ranging from science fiction, technology, history, biology, fantasy and historical fiction.
Gerald was family-oriented and dearly loved his wife, Deborah, who survives him. He is also survived by his brother, Edwin (Anne) Nothdurft of St. Louis and his sister Joyce Nothdurft (Bragg) Stanley of Columbia, as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an older sister, Rosemary Nothdurft Killam.
Donations in memory of Gerald may be made to Central Missouri Humane Society, 616 Big Bear Blvd., Columbia, MO 65202.
Arrangements by Heartland Cremation & Burial Society, (573) 442-7850. Share memories and condolences with the family online at heartlandcremation.com.