Gerald Steven Brown, 65, of Columbia passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at his home.
He was born March 5, 1954 in St. Louis County, the son of Burley and Virginia (Miller) Brown.
Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.
