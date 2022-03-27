COLUMBIA — Geraldine “Gerry” Swope, 90 of Columbia, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
The celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 2nd from 2:00pm – 4:00pm at the Columbia Vineyards Clubhouse, 5200 Stone Mountain Parkway, Columbia, Missouri.
Gerry was born October 28, 1931, in Fairmount, Kansas the daughter of Helen and Edward Williams who preceded her in death. She was raised in Fairmount, Kansas and graduated from Basehor High School. Gerry had 3 brothers; James Williams, Dale Williams (who preceded her in death) and Melvin Williams.
Gerry’s social calendar always kept her busy, whether it was the 1st Monday, 2nd Tuesday or 3rd Thursday bridge group, the Gibson Circle, or her beloved “Dirty Dozen.” She Volunteered With many organizations including Ellis Fischel Women’s Cancer Control Program, Welcome Wagon, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Hickman Music Boosters and Shepard Elementary School.
Gerry was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She went to countless football games and half-time shows, band and choir concerts, school musicals, a variety of ball games, dance recitals and graduations. She was the number one fan and customer of all her grandchildren & great-grandchildrens’ fund-raising activities.
Her husband of 67 years, Arthur Swope, also preceded her in death. Survivors include five children; Terry Swope (Linda), Steve Swope (Kristy), Vickie Propst (Dave), Rodney Swope (Janet) and Denis Swope (Julie); and nine grandchildren; Brian Swope (Kirstin), Jamie Schurig (Matt), Kody Golden (Jason), Chelsea Brunstrom (Ryan), Jared Swope, Mackenzie Swope (Collin), Brett Swope (Zoe), Evan and Mia Swope and 2 great-grandchildren; Linley and Charlie Schurig.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hickman High School Performing Arts Boosters, Missouri United Methodist Church, or the Gurucharri Foundation www.docg.org.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to Missouri Cancer Associates for the love and care they gave Gerry.