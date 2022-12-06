Geraldine F. “Gin” Jeffries, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born on December 11, 1933, in Harrisburg to the late Edward and Iona (Bryson) Railton. Gin was a 1951 graduate of Harrisburg High School.
On March 11, 1953, she was united in marriage to the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Eli Jeffries. She was a long-time member of Dripping Spring Christian Church.
Gin loved to bake and sing, she also enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time outdoors. In her earlier years she enjoyed attending barn dances, and this love for dancing was passed along to her children when she would teach them to dance in the kitchen.
Gin is survived by two daughters: Iona Jeffries and Nancy Parks (Bob Hipple) of Columbia; daughter-in-law Renatta Jeffries; one brother Jerry Railton (Joan) of Columbia; six grandchildren: Larry Smith (Christine), Jeffrie Smith (Sophorn Sorm), Shane Smith (Candace), Jessica Gray (Andy), Ryan Jeffries (Allison), and Gera Parks; and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eli Jeffries; her sons: Eddie E. Jeffries, L. Allen Jeffries; one brother and one sister.
Friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Nilson-Millard Burial & Cremation Center, which will be immediately followed by the funeral service. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Dripping Spring Christian Church 2701 W. Dripping Springs Rd., Columbia, MO 65202.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation & Burial Center, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com