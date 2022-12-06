Geraldine F. “Gin” Jeffries, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born on December 11, 1933, in Harrisburg to the late Edward and Iona (Bryson) Railton. Gin was a 1951 graduate of Harrisburg High School.

