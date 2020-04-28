Gerry DeMetrick Marteen, 39, of Columbia passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center. He was born Oct. 28, 1980, in Columbia, the son of Gerry and Clara (Johnson) Marteen.
Gerry was a graduate of Job Corps Kansas City with a technician diploma in data processing technology. He was employed with Watlow Manufacturing, where he started in 2000.
Gerry enjoyed being on the river, fishing, camping, basketball, football and spending time with family. He loved the St. Louis Rams and the Missouri Tigers.
Along with his parents, he is survived by two sons, Gerry Marteen Jr. and Tristan Marteen; daughters, Nikyla Marteen and Ameesha Marteen; brothers, Regis Bradford, Jamale Marteen, Chandelle Marteen and Christopher Marteen; sister, Pamella (Robert) Jordan; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandmothers, Sadie Graves, Addie Mae Marteen and Hattie Johnson; grandfather, George Marteen; aunt, Nancy Stephenson and cousin Kenneth “Kenny” Johnson.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Parker-Millard Funeral Service, 12 E. Ash St. Homegoing service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be private for the family.
Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com.