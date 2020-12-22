Gerry V. Douglas, 66, formerly of Columbia, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Gerry was born Nov. 21, 1954, in Columbia to the late Hano Franklin and Dorothy Mae Douglas.
As a child, Gerry attended St. Luke United Methodist Church in Columbia where he was member of the children’s choir. Gerry graduated from Hickman High School and attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City for two years where he majored in art. In the summers he interned as an illustrator at The Columbia Tribune.
Gerry loved watching Kansas City Chiefs football, bowling, hanging out with his family and friends, camping, Boy Scouts (he was a proud Eagle Scout), traveling, cooking and enjoying the fruits of its labor — eating! He mostly loved being a father and a brother.
Gerry is survived by his children, Gerri Williams of Phenix City, Alabama, Ranada Douglas of Kansas City, Brittany Douglas of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brandy C. Douglas of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gerry V. Douglas, Jr. of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters Donna M. Douglas of Wichita, Kansas, and Carolyn S. Douglas-Jordan of Kansas City; grandchildren, Indaca, Raesean, Amare, Kieashia, Robert Jr., Tieon, Daizah, Arianna and Bria; and a host of nieces and nephews, including great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Mae Douglas, and father, Hano Franklin Douglas; sisters Imagene Jones and Ann Lorraine Douglas-Gilmore; and brothers Larry F. Douglas and Delroy Douglas.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Services, 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO 65203. A burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 E. Ash St., Columbia, MO, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at ParkerMillard.com