Gertrude May Minnick Brown Combs, 90, died January 24, 2023, peacefully at home in Columbia, MO.
Gertrude, “Gertie”, was born in Independence, Missouri, on May 20, 1932, the third child and only daughter of Oley Price Minnick, Sr. and Frances Gertrude Bollinger Minnick. She graduated from Northeast High School in Kansas City in 1949 and the University of Missouri in 1955 receiving a B.S. in Education. As an all-around athlete while at Mizzou, Gertie achieved the prestigious “M Woman” status. Her favorite sport was Field Hockey where she was a goalie. In 2015, she was the oldest living recipient when Mizzou honored pre-Title IV female athletes with official letter jackets.
She was married to Fred Volney Brown on October 22, 1955, until his death in 1957. During this time she taught PE at East High School in Kansas City from 1955-1959. While at Mizzou, she and Fred became acquainted with Bob Combs in their circle of friends. Gertie always wondered if Fred had a “conversation” with Bob before his death because he became a supportive friend turned interested friend! On August 12, 1958, Gertie married Robert Glade (Bob) Combs and shared a life of 39 years. They enjoyed a life of partnership including camping, fishing, family, and church in their later years. He preceded her in death as well as her parents, two brothers, and five sisters-in-law.
The couple lived in Raleigh, N.C., and Lincoln, N.E. where he taught Electrical Engineering at North Carolina State and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Son William was born a Cornhusker in November 1959. In 1962, the family moved to Gainesville, F.L. where Bob earned a Ph.D. and daughter Melanie was born a Gator in April 1964. In January 1965, they returned to Columbia where Bob was a member of the Electrical Engineering faculty for over 35 years. There they enjoyed attending Mizzou athletic events as a Tiger family. The Robert G. Combs Language Preschool in Clark Hall was established and dedicated in his memory by the Columbia Valley Scottish Rite and the MU School of Health Professions after his death.
Her lifelong love of sports and children carried over into the Columbia community where she was responsible for the restart of the Columbia Parks and Recreation 4-5-6th grade girls softball program, the revival of Ban Johnson Baseball and active in the start-up of the Columbia Diamond Council. She and Bob were Junior Bowling Coaches at Town & Country Lanes for many years. From 1976-1979, she wrote a byline column for the Columbia Daily Tribune, first on bowling, then on area girls’ sports. She won state and national awards for her Tribune columns on bowling as well as for articles in “The Bugle”, the publication of the Missouri State Women’s Bowling Writer’s Association. As a result, Gertie was inducted into the Columbia Bowling Hall of Fame in 1979. She enjoyed playing recreational volleyball and softball until the age of 60 and never missed a sporting event for her children or grandchildren.
Gertie was involved throughout her life with singing groups. She was a member of the Columbia Mothersingers for over 40 years. Many now-grown children in the area will remember her portrayal in the “Around the Corner” musical number. Gertie was the “girl” with the window curtain umbrella shouting “Ooh Hoo” and chasing Henry Lee (Sally Antimi Stucker).
Gertie was a long-time member of Broadway Christian Church and served in several capacities through the years including office volunteer, Chancel Choir, Chancel Bell Choir, Elder, Stephen Minister, founder of Covenant Bible Study group, and Ensemble choir.
In May 2022, numerous family and friends shared in celebrating her 90th birthday. It was a party for the ages, and she radiated joy and gratitude for living, the essence of her life. Especially since she was a 30-year breast cancer survivor. She touched the lives of all those around her due to her cheerful, generous, welcoming, and loving spirit.
Throughout her life, Gertie was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and Grammie. She was extremely proud of her family. She is survived by son, William Combs, daughter, Melanie Combs Karrick (Jeff Westwood), and her grandchildren Jonathan Combs and Michaela Frances Karrick. Also surviving is sister, Janice Combs Jones, Godson, Jesse Cheng, and special friend, Homer Wiederanders along with many loved ones and cherished friends.
A celebration of life will take place May 20, 2023, at Broadway Christian Church where her ashes will be interred in the Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Robert G Combs Language Preschool at mizzougivedirect.missouri.edu, or Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory.