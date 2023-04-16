On Easter Sunday, April 9th, 2023, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend Gertrude Alexander Thompson passed away following a stroke. She was born in 1931 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. She is survived by her husband G.B.; sons Mark, Matt, and Dan; their wives Patty, Janet, and Becky; and grandchildren Blake, Kate, Abby, Will, Luke, and Finn.

Her career was marked by a devotion to higher education and to bringing the fruits of those institutions to the communities around them. While in the State Extension Service, she met G.B.; two years later, they were married in the chapel of Missouri United Methodist Church. Their love proved timeless–they held hands together every night right up to the end.

