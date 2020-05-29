Glena Doris Wampler, 102, of Columbia passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Columbia Manor Care. Services will be private for the family in an effort to keep them safe.
Glena was born March 23, 1918, in Mitchell, Missouri, the daughter of Luther Link and Emma (Penberthy) Link. She graduated from Leadwood High School in Leadwood, Missouri.
She was united in marriage to Linus Edwin Wampler. This 46-year-long union ended with Linus’s passing in 1982.
Glena was so full of life and always up for an adventure. She would tell others that she has the best family, but, in reality, we were the ones who were blessed to have such an amazing mother and grandmother.
Glena is survived by her children, Alleta (Clark) Dalton and Paul (Jeanne) Wampler; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, parents, two brothers and one sister.
Memorial donations may be made to Dripping Spring Christian Church, 2701 W. Dripping Springs Road, Columbia, MO 65202.
Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.