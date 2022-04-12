Glenda Lou Masters, 65, of Columbia, MO passed away on April 8, 2022. A visitation will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm followed by a funeral service, both at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W., Columbia, MO.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Judd.
In addition to her husband, Glenda is survived by her children, Melody Masters and Thomas Masters; brother, John (Angele) Judd; and grandchildren, Tristen Akers and Zaya Akers.
Memorial donations can be made to the Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue or Columbia Second Chance.