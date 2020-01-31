Glenda Parker "Gee Gee" Hammond, of Vienna, formerly of Columbia, was born Jan. 29, 1950, in Vienna, the daughter of Thomas Arthur and Marcella Eunamae (Glenn) Parker, and departed this life at 12:44 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Maries Manor Care Center in Vienna. Gee Gee had attained the age of 69 years, 11 months and 24 days.
Gee Gee was united in marriage Sept. 29, 1974, in Vienna, to Dene Charles Hammond, who preceded his wife in death May 11, 2000.
She was a 1968 graduate of Maries County R-1 High School in Vienna and was valedictorian. Gee Gee was also a graduate of MU. She not only received a degree but also was employed in clerical work while attending the university as well.
During her working life, Gee Gee was employed as a math teacher at various Missouri schools for 14 years. In 1999, she and her husband encountered a golden opportunity to adopt their two daughters. Following the death of her husband and her retirement in 2000, she became a full-time mother to her little girls. Gee Gee was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church and enjoyed being with family, reading and being a collector of "nice things."
Those left to mourn the passing of Gee Gee include her two daughters, Tuesday Hammond of Columbia and Daylynn Hammond of Vienna; three grandchildren, Monte Liddell and Myia Parker of Columbia and Brynlee Hammond of Vienna; three siblings, Pat Stratman, Pam James (Paul) and Tommy Parker, all of Vienna; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Gee Gee was also preceded in death by her father, Tom, on April 24, 2007; her mother, Marcella, on April 2, 2000; one brother, David Parker, on April 2, 2010; one niece, Kristen Leigh Stratman, on April 21, 2019; her dog, Good Boy; and her three cats, Frenchie, Inge and Boy.
Visitation for Glenda Parker "Gee Gee" Hammond will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the Birmingham-Martin Funeral Home, 406 S. Main Street, Vienna, MO 65582, with her service following at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Matthew Flatley officiating.
Disposition for Mrs. Glenda Parker "Gee Gee" Hammond will be private for the immediate family. Honorary pallbearers for Gee Gee will be her grandchildren, Monte Liddell, Myia Parker and Brynlee Hammond.
